EAM Jaishankar holds telephonic talks with German counterpart

The talks came more than two weeks after India took strong exception to Annalena Baerbock's comments on Jammu and Kashmir

PTI New Delhi
October 22, 2022 20:29 IST

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany Annalena Baerbock. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on October 22 held a telephonic conversation with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, covering a range of issues including the Ukraine conflict.

The call was initiated by the German Foreign Minister.

"Received a call from FM @ABaerbock of Germany. Discussed our bilateral relationship, sustainable development and the Ukraine conflict. Agreed to continue our conversations," Mr. Jaishankar tweeted.

The talks came more than two weeks after India took strong exception to Ms. Baerbock's comments on Jammu and Kashmir at a joint press conference with the Pakistani foreign minister.

Referring to Jammu and Kashmir, the German foreign minister said she believed that every country in the world had a role and responsibility for solving conflicts and for ensuring that "we are living in a peaceful world".

