HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EAM Jaishankar holds talks with Guyanese Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo

February 22, 2023 08:12 am | Updated 08:12 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Vice President of Guyana Bharrat Jagdeo during a meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Vice President of Guyana Bharrat Jagdeo during a meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, held talks with Vice President of Guyana Bharrat Jagdeo with a focus on ties in areas of trade, energy and agriculture.

Mr. Jagdeo is currently visiting India.

"Delighted to meet Hon. Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, Vice President of Guyana, during his India visit. Discussed our historical relationship and greater opportunities in contemporary partnership, especially in trade, energy, agriculture, skills and people to people ties," Mr. Jaishankar tweeted.

Also read: PM Modi sent Army to LAC not Rahul Gandhi, says EAM Jaishankar

"Also agreed that greater frequency of India-CARICOM contacts will further galvanize ties. Assured him that concerns of the Global South will be strongly represented during India's G20 Presidency," he added.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is a grouping of 20 island nations which are home to approximately 16 million people.

Separately, Mr. Jaishankar met Governor of Delaware state of the US John Carney.

"Pleased to meet Governor of Delaware, @JohnCarneyDE. Discussed our strong business, education, tech & people-to-people ties. Appreciate his efforts in strengthening Gujarat-Delaware sister state relations," Mr. Jaishankar tweeted.

Related Topics

diplomacy / African Union / Guyana / India

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.