Agreed to redouble efforts to resolve remaining border issues: EAM Jaishankar after talks with China’s Wang Yi

Updated - July 04, 2024 11:30 am IST

Published - July 04, 2024 10:20 am IST - Astana

In the talks held on the sidelines of the summit of the SCO in this Kazakh capital, Mr. Jaishankar conveyed to Mr. Wang that respecting the LAC and ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential

PTI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at the SCO Summit in Astana, Kazakhstan. | Photo Credit: X/@DrSJaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on July 4 agreed to redouble efforts through diplomatic and military channels to resolve the remaining border issues in eastern Ladakh during a meeting.

In the talks held on the sidelines of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in this Kazakh capital, Mr. Jaishankar conveyed to Mr. Wang that respecting the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential.

The External Affairs Minister also reaffirmed India’s persistent view that the ties between the two sides must be based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity.

The Jaishankar-Wang talks came amid the dragging border row in eastern Ladakh that entered its fifth year in May.

“Met with CPC Politburo member and FM Wang Yi in Astana this morning. Discussed early resolution of remaining issues in border areas. Agreed to redouble efforts through diplomatic and military channels to that end,” Mr. Jaishankar said on ‘X’.

“Respecting the LAC and ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential. The three mutuals - mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest - will guide our bilateral ties,” he said.

India has been maintaining that its ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas.

