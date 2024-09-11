GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EAM Jaishankar discusses bilateral ties with chairman of German Parliament's foreign affairs committee

Mr. Jaishankar also held a lively conversation with foreign affairs and security policy experts organised by the Munich Security Conference in Berlin

Updated - September 11, 2024 02:27 pm IST - Berlin

PTI
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar meets Deutscher Bundestag Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairperson Michael Roth, in Berlin on Wednesday (September 11, 2024)

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar meets Deutscher Bundestag Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairperson Michael Roth, in Berlin on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) | Photo Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has met Michael Roth, the chairman of the German Parliament's committee on foreign affairs, and discussed the current global challenges and the possibilities of new bilateral collaborations.

Mr. Jaishankar is in Germany on the second leg of his three-nation tour. He arrived here from Saudi Arabia after attending the first India-Gulf Cooperation Council Ministerial Meeting for Strategic Dialogue.

"Glad to meet Mr Michael Roth, MP and Chairman of the @Bundestag Committee on Foreign Affairs. Shared views on current global challenges, and possibilities of new collaborations between India and Germany," Mr. Jaishankar said in a post on X after the meeting on Tuesday.

He also held a lively conversation with foreign affairs and security policy experts organised by the Munich Security Conference in Berlin on Tuesday.

India has four-point principle on an end to Russia-Ukraine conflict, says Jaishankar

"Exchanged perspectives on the changing global order, multipolarity, security challenges and the strategic convergences between India and Germany," Mr. Jaishankar said.

Mr. Jaishankar also interacted with the members of the German parliament known as the Bundestag.

"Appreciated their insights on contemporary global issues. Value their support for stronger India-Germany relations," he said.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Jaishankar also held wide-ranging discussions with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock and took stock of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, covering areas such as trade, defence and security.

Published - September 11, 2024 02:00 pm IST

Related Topics

India / Germany / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.