EAM Jaishankar condoles demise of Dominican envoy

“He was an extraordinary friend of India and of so many of us personally," Mr. Jaishankar posted.

December 24, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. File

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. File | Photo Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday condoled the demise of Ambassador Hans Dannenberg of the Dominican Republic.

Mr. Jaishankar described Dannenberg, a former envoy of the Carribbean nation to New Delhi, as an "extraordinary friend of India".

"Deeply grieved to learn of the passing away of Ambassador Hans Dannenberg of the Dominican Republic. He was an extraordinary friend of India and of so many of us personally," Mr. Jaishankar posted on 'X'.

"His tenure as the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in New Delhi is fondly remembered by those who served then. Ambassador Hans Dannenberg of the Dominican Republic and economic heights. Our condolences to his family," he said.

