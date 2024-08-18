ADVERTISEMENT

EAM Jaishankar calls on Crown Prince of Kuwait to discuss bilateral ties

Published - August 18, 2024 04:23 pm IST - Kuwait City

The visit came nearly two months after 45 Indians had died in a devastating fire at a building in Kuwait

PTI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar calls on the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, in Kuwait City on Sunday (August 18, 2024). | Photo Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday (August 18, 2024) called on the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, and sought his insights on taking the bilateral ties to a higher level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Jaishankar arrived here on Sunday (August 18, 2024) on a day-long visit. He was received by his Kuwaiti counterpart Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya on his arrival in the country.

Indians in Kuwait and Gulf countries: A look at numbers

"Honoured to call on His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait. Conveyed the greetings of the President and Prime Minister. India and Kuwait share centuries-old bonds of goodwill and friendship. Our contemporary partnership is expanding steadily. Thank him for his guidance and insights on taking our ties to a higher level," Mr. Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Mr. Jaishankar's visit will enable both sides to review various aspects of India-Kuwait bilateral relations including political, trade, investment, energy, security, cultural, consular and people-to-people contacts, as well as exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement ahead of the visit.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The visit came nearly two months after 45 Indians had died in a devastating fire at a building in Kuwait. At least 49 foreign workers were killed and 50 others injured in the fire in June at the seven-storey building in Kuwait's Mangaf.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kuwait / diplomacy

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US