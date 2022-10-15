EAM Jaishankar begins two-day Egypt visit, meets eminent foreign policy thinkers

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is visiting the country at the invitation of his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Hassan Shoukry

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has met “eminent personalities in the field of foreign policy” here, as he began his two-day visit to Egypt to explore new initiatives in India’s partnership with the key African nation.

Mr. Jaishankar is visiting the country at the invitation of his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Hassan Shoukry.

"A great start to my visit to Cairo. Met eminent personalities in the field of foreign policy. Thank them for their support for our relationship and insights into regional and global politics," Mr. Jaishankar tweeted.

During the visit, Mr. Jaishankar and Mr. Shoukry are expected to discuss a range of bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

Egypt has been one of India’s largest trading partners in Africa and the promotion of bilateral trade, commerce and investments will be one of the focus areas during Jaishankar’s visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said in New Delhi.

India-Egypt trade touched a record high of $7.26 billion during FY2021-22, and Indian investments in Egypt exceed $3.15 billion. More than 50 Indian companies are present in Egypt in a range of sectors such as manufacturing, chemicals, energy, infrastructure and retail.

Mr. Jaishankar will also interact with the Indian community based in Egypt, including students, and address a gathering of the Egyptian and Indian business community.

Both countries are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations this year.