National

EAM Jaishankar arrives in Kuwait on bilateral visit

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. File   | Photo Credit: Reuters

External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar arrived in Kuwait on a bilateral visit early on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

According to diplomatic sources, the aim of the visit is to deepen India's ties with the oil-rich Gulf nation.

Kuwait has been supporting India in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic by supplying relief material as well as medical oxygen.

Mr. Jaishankar's visit comes nearly three months after the two countries decided to establish a joint ministerial commission to formulate a framework to strengthen ties in sectors like energy, trade, investment, manpower and labour and information technology.

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah visited India in March during which both sides decided to set up the joint commission.

"Hon'ble External Affairs Minister of India His Excellency Dr S Jaishankar arrives in Kuwait on a bilateral visit and was received by the Ambassador," the Indian Embassy there tweeted on Thursday with the hashtag 'India Kuwait Friendship'.

Indian Navy ships have brought a large quantity of medical oxygen from Kuwait in the last few weeks.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2021 7:17:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/eam-jaishankar-arrives-in-kuwait-on-bilateral-visit/article34775017.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY