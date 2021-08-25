E-visa must for Afghan nationals travelling to India: Home Ministry

Previously issued visas will not be valid now for entering country

Owing to the present situation in Afghanistan, all Afghan nationals henceforth must travel to India only on e-visa, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday.

“Keeping in view some reports that certain passports of Afghan nationals have been misplaced, the previously issued visas to all Afghan nationals who are presently not in India stand invalidated with immediate effect,” said an MHA statement.

The Ministry said after streamlining of the visa process with the introduction of “e-Emergency X-Misc visa”, it had been decided that from now on all Afghan nationals must travel to India only on e-visa. They can apply for it on www.indianvisaonline.gov.in.

The MHA had earlier said that the new category had been introduced considering security concerns. Initially, a six-month visa is being granted under this category.