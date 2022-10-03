E-nuggets case: ED freezes ₹5.59 crore

Devesh K. Pandey NEW DELHI
October 03, 2022 17:08 IST

The Enforcement Directorate has frozen account balance of ₹5.59 crore belonging to accused Aamir Khan and his accomplices in connection with the money laundering probe related to the mobile gaming application, E-nuggets, taking the total amount so far to about ₹36.96 crore.

The ED probe is based on a First Information Report registered in February 2021 by the Park Street police station in Kolkata against Aamir and others. It is alleged that he launched the mobile gaming application that was designed for the purpose of cheating people. After collecting a sizeable amount from the public, all of the sudden, the withdrawal from the application was stopped. All the data including profile information was wiped off from its servers.

According to the agency, more than 300 accounts were used by the accused persons to launder the money. Earlier, the ED had seized ₹17.32 crore in cash from Aamir’s residential premises and then Bitcoins worth about ₹13.56 crore and other cryptocurrencies valued ₹47.64 lakh were frozen.

The agency found that the main accused was transferring overseas a part of the money illegally earned through the app by using a crypto-currency exchange. “One such dummy account was opened on WazirX crypto exchange and it was used to purchase cryptocurrencies/crypto assets. Thereafter, the said cryptocurrencies were further transferred to another account with Binance crypto exchange,” an official had earlier said.

