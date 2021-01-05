Dy. EC gets one-year extension

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Monday approved the service extension of the Central deputation of Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain, a 1994 batch IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre.

In an order, the ACC said the extension had been approved for a period of one year from December 21, 2020 on a proposal by the Election Commission of India on December 2, 2020.

Mr. Jain had recently been involved with the election preparations in West Bengal and had visited the State last month to review its preparedness.