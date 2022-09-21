Duty of TV anchors is to prevent hate speech: Supreme Court

Supreme Court wondered why the government continues to remain a mute spectator to hatred peddled in the electronic media

Legal Correspondent NEW DELHI
September 21, 2022 18:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A Bench led by Justice K.M. Joseph said “we cannot hate any air” on TV. File

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court on September 21 said the role of TV anchors is critical in monitoring that their shows do not descend into a flurry of hate speech.

The court said content on mainstream electronic media and social media remain largely unregulated. On TV, it is the duty of anchors to prevent hate speech.

Also read: What is ‘hate speech’, and how is it treated in Indian law?

A Bench led by Justice K.M. Joseph said “we cannot hate any air” on TV.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The court wondered why the government continues to remain a mute spectator to hatred peddled in the electronic media.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions against the strident increase in volume of hate speech. The court posted the case for hearing on November 23.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Supreme Court has been consistent in its efforts to stop hate on TV. In January 2021, the then Chief Justice S.A. Bobde had said that arresting hate on TV was as essential for law and order as arming policemen with lathis and putting up barricades to prevent the spread of violence and riots.

“Fair and truthful reporting normally is not a problem. The problem is when it [broadcast, programmes] is used to agitate others. There are broadcasts, programmes that definitely have the effect of instigating people, not just against one community, but any community... Why are you blind to them... You don’t do anything about it?” Justice Bobde had said.

The court had at that instance been hearing a batch of petitions, including one filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, which alleged that certain sections of the media communalised the Tablighi Jamat congregation by linking it to a spike in the spread of COVID-19 infection.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
crime, law and justice
laws
television industry

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app