Dutch royal couple visit Alappuzha

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands who are on a State tour to the country paid a brief visit to Alappuzha on Friday. The couple took a houseboat ride, enjoyed the pristine backwaters and village life.

The royals and the Dutch delegation accompanied by Education Minister C. Ravindranath reached Finishing Point, Punnamada, here by road from Kochi at 9.20 a.m. They were received by Additional Chief Secretary Biswas Mehta and District Collector Adeela Abdulla. As part of the reception, artists performed Ambalapuzha Vela Kali and children rendered Kuttanadan Punchayile…. much to the enthusiasm of the couple.

They then went for a 2.5-k.m. houseboat cruise to S.N. Jetty in Kainakary panchayat. The couple, who disembarked at S.N. Jetty, visited a paddy polder in Mullackal village. The District Collector explained to them the two-crop system and agricultural practices in Kuttanad. Seeing the vast paddy fields, the king suggested officials to tap solar energy to operate pump sets in paddy polders in the region. Sowing two different varieties of seeds for each season could increase the yield, he said.

Dr. Abdulla briefed the couple about the traditional dewatering technique (pettiyum parayum) in use in Kuttanad. She also briefed them about last year’s deluge, Vembanad Lake and history of the place. After completing the visit, the royals returned by 10.15 a.m.