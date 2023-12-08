ADVERTISEMENT

SpiceJet says it obtained “favourable order” from Dubai court for grounded aircraft

December 08, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Mumbai

In a DIFC Court hearing on December 7, the Order was discharged in favour of SpiceJet

The Hindu Bureau

File picture of a SpiceJet aircraft. | Photo Credit: PTI

SpiceJet said on December 8 that it has obtained a “favourable” order from Dubai International Financial Centre in relation to the grounding of an aircraft last week for removal of engines by their lessor when the airline was forced to divert its flight.

ALSO READ
SpiceJet plane forced to divert, seized by lessors in Dubai

“In a DIFC Court hearing on 7 Dec 2023, the Order was discharged in favour of SpiceJet. Additionally, the Judge has directed an inquiry into losses suffered by SpiceJet as a result of the Order having been made. The Court has further ordered to pay towards the legal costs incurred by SpiceJet,” the airline said in a statement.

The Court on October 30 had issued a freezing order for engines installed on aircraft bearing registration mark VT-SLM resulting in it being grounded on November 30.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US