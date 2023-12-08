SpiceJet says it obtained “favourable order” from Dubai court for grounded aircraft

December 08, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Mumbai

SpiceJet said on December 8 that it has obtained a “favourable” order from Dubai International Financial Centre in relation to the grounding of an aircraft last week for removal of engines by their lessor when the airline was forced to divert its flight.

“In a DIFC Court hearing on 7 Dec 2023, the Order was discharged in favour of SpiceJet. Additionally, the Judge has directed an inquiry into losses suffered by SpiceJet as a result of the Order having been made. The Court has further ordered to pay towards the legal costs incurred by SpiceJet,” the airline said in a statement.

The Court on October 30 had issued a freezing order for engines installed on aircraft bearing registration mark VT-SLM resulting in it being grounded on November 30.

