HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SpiceJet says it obtained “favourable order” from Dubai court for grounded aircraft

In a DIFC Court hearing on December 7, the Order was discharged in favour of SpiceJet

December 08, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of a SpiceJet aircraft.

File picture of a SpiceJet aircraft. | Photo Credit: PTI

SpiceJet said on December 8 that it has obtained a “favourable” order from Dubai International Financial Centre in relation to the grounding of an aircraft last week for removal of engines by their lessor when the airline was forced to divert its flight.

ALSO READ
SpiceJet plane forced to divert, seized by lessors in Dubai

“In a DIFC Court hearing on 7 Dec 2023, the Order was discharged in favour of SpiceJet. Additionally, the Judge has directed an inquiry into losses suffered by SpiceJet as a result of the Order having been made. The Court has further ordered to pay towards the legal costs incurred by SpiceJet,” the airline said in a statement.

The Court on October 30 had issued a freezing order for engines installed on aircraft bearing registration mark VT-SLM resulting in it being grounded on November 30.

Related Topics

litigation and regulation / air transport / India

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.