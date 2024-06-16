ADVERTISEMENT

Dubai-bound passenger held with raw diamonds worth over ₹2 crore at Surat airport

Published - June 16, 2024 01:38 pm IST - Surat

The passenger was first subjected to a partial pat down search followed by a full body frisking, leading to the recovery of a total 1,092 grams of raw or unpolished diamonds

PTI

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A Dubai-bound Indian passenger was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the Surat airport for allegedly concealing raw diamonds worth more than ₹2 crore, officials said on June 16.

A senior CISF officer said the passenger Sanjaybhai Moradiya was intercepted around 8:30 a.m. on June 15 when he was undergoing security frisking at the airport before taking an Indigo airlines international flight.

The passenger was first subjected to a partial pat down search followed by a full body frisking, leading to the recovery of a total 1,092 grams of raw or unpolished diamonds hidden in his ankle socks and undergarments, he added.

The passenger has been handed over to the Customs department authorities for further investigation.

The recovered diamonds have been valued at ₹2.19 crore, the officer said.

