Dubai-based Indian teenager hops his way to a Guinness World record

08 July 2020 22:48 IST

A total of 101 hops over a stationery ruler within 30 seconds brought Dubai-based Indian teenager Soham Mukherjee a Guinness World Records title. Hailing from New Delhi, Soham managed to break the previous record of 96 hops in 30 seconds.

In a video taken in his bedroom, the teen completed 110 hops in total but nine were deemed invalid, a statement released by the global authority on record-breaking said.

The 17-year-old said the record was captured with two cameras and measured in a close-up slow motion video so that his feet were clearly seen.

A student of Class 11 at Dubai’s GEMS Welling International School, Mr. Mukherjee credits his achievement to 13 years of practising taekwondo that involves a lot of footwork.

“I came from a background of several sports, so I always felt more competitive than my peers,” he said.

“During the lockdown, I wanted to test my determination, so I started to search for something to do to keep active and then decided to go for an official attempt with Guinness World Records,” he added.