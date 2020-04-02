National

DU vice chancellor gets notice over ‘hate messages’ from teachers

DU VC Yogesh Tyagi as been given one month to file his reply and action taken report in the matter.

DU VC Yogesh Tyagi as been given one month to file his reply and action taken report in the matter.  

The notice by DMC was issued over posting of “virulent hate messages” against the Muslim community by various DU teachers on their Facebook pages.

The Delhi Minorities Commission has served a notice on DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi over alleged hate messages from some teachers of the university against a religious community, DMC chairman Zafarul Islam Khan said on Thursday.

No reaction to the notice was immediately available from Delhi University (DU).

The notice was issued over posting of “virulent hate messages” against the Muslim community by various DU teachers on their Facebook pages, Mr. Khan said.

“We find this very very disturbing that such elements should be ‘teaching’ in a prestigious university like yours,” the DMC said in its notice.

The commission, which has quasi-judicial powers and functions as a civil court, has asked the VC to constitute an enquiry committee to probe the posts and take appropriate action against the teachers.

The VC has been given one month to file his reply and action taken report in the matter, Mr. Khan said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 2, 2020 8:52:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/du-vice-chancellor-gets-notice-over-hate-messages-from-teachers/article31239720.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY