DU students allege molestation during fest

A group of men allegedly molested woman students after gatecrashing a college fest in Delhi University’s south campus late last Thursday, students said.

Some of the students took to Instagram to narrate their unpleasant experiences during the event at the all-women Gargi College on February 6.

They alleged that security personnel did nothing to control the mob.

However, police said they had not received any PCR or other complaint either from the students or the college authorities. The college principal, Promila Kumar, remained unavailable for comment.

Many students on the page, ‘speakupgargi’, blamed the college union and the administration for “failing” to protect students and even demanded the resignation of the college principal.

A first-year student claimed that a group of “five middle aged, drunk men cornered her and tried to molest her” and there were men inside the crowd who were smoking marijuana. Another student said two women students had panic attacks due to “harassment”. The students have planned a protest at the college on Monday.