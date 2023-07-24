Dry runs of security software at new Parliament building

July 24, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - New Delh

The security software of India’s new Parliament building is being updated. The new structure was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

The last three to four days of the current monsoon session could be held in the new building, sources said.

The sources denied reports that the new building was not being used because of fears of flooding.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources in the Urban Development Ministry, the work which was being completed involved testing of the security software as well as updating of its database.

Officials of the Parliament administrative staff and security personnel are practising protocols and dry runs are being conducted of all new systems which have been put in place, they said.

Workers are also adding some final touches to the offices of ministers which includes furniture and audio, video systems.

According to sources in the Culture Ministry, some of the artwork was also being given final touches.

Though there was no official word from the Lok Sabha secretariat, sources said that some pending work was being completed.

The four-storey building has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 970 crore. The building was designed by Ahmedabad-based HCP Design, Planning and Management and constructed by Tata Projects Ltd.

The new Parliament will have a seating capacity of 888 for Lok Sabha as against 543 in the old one and 300 in Rajya Sabha as compared to 250 earlier.

Since there is no central hall in the new Parliament, joint sittings of members of both Houses would be held in the Lok Sabha which can accommodate 1280 MPs.

Until now, the joint session of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha has been held in the central hall which has a seating capacity of 436 people. Extra seats were added during the joint sittings.

The monsoon session of Parliament which began on July 20 has been seen unprecedented protests by the Opposition protests over violence in Manipur. The Opposition has been demanding a discussion followed by a statement from the Prime Minister.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT