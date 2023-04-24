Drunk man urinates on co-passenger on board New York-Delhi flight, held

April 24, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - New Delhi

An Indian man travelling from New York to Delhi in an American Airlines flight has been apprehended at the airport in New Delhi for allegedly urinating on his co-passenger, official sources said on April 24.

The accused Indian passenger was stated by the airlines staff to be under the influence of liquor and he urinated on his co-passenger during an argument, they said.

The incident took place on board American Airlines flight AA 292 and the alleged "unruly" passenger was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) after the plane landed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The airlines reported the matter to the Delhi airport before landing and both the passengers involved were later handed over to the Delhi Police. The victim passenger has filed a formal complaint, the sources told PTI.

Incidents of passengers allegedly urinating on co-passengers purportedly after consuming liquor have been reported in the recent past.

In a shocking incident, an inebriated man allegedly urinated on his female co-passenger in her seventies in the business class of an Air India New York-Delhi flight on November 26 last year.

A similar incident was also reported on board an Air India Paris-New Delhi flight on December 6, 2022, when a passenger allegedly relieved himself on a vacant seat and blanket of a fellow female passenger when she went to the lavatory.