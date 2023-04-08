ADVERTISEMENT

Drunk man on board Delhi-Bengaluru flight attempts to open emergency exit mid-air

April 08, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - BENGALURU

A case has been registered on a complaint by a crew member under Sections 290 and 336 of the IPC and 11(A) of the Aircraft Act

PTI

A passenger travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru on an Indigo flight was arrested for attempting to open the emergency exit mid-air on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

A 30-year-old passenger from Kanpur, who was travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru on an Indigo flight, has been arrested for attempting to open the emergency exit mid-air, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Pratheek, was travelling by flight number 6E-308 on Friday. He was in an inebriated state and was seated in 18F, a police officer said.

"The drunk passenger tried to create trouble for others seated in the plane, and attempted to open the flap of the emergency exit," the police official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A case was registered on a complaint by a crew member under Section 290 and 336 of the IPC and 11(A) of the Aircraft Act.

"On noticing this violation, the crew on board alerted the captain, and the passenger was appropriately cautioned. There was no compromise on the safe operation of the said flight, and the unruly passenger was handed over to the CISF upon arrival in Bengaluru," Indigo said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US