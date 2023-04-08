Drunk man on board Delhi-Bengaluru flight attempts to open emergency exit mid-air

April 08, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - BENGALURU

A 30-year-old passenger from Kanpur, who was travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru on an Indigo flight, has been arrested for attempting to open the emergency exit mid-air, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Pratheek, was travelling by flight number 6E-308 on Friday. He was in an inebriated state and was seated in 18F, a police officer said.

"The drunk passenger tried to create trouble for others seated in the plane, and attempted to open the flap of the emergency exit," the police official said.

A case was registered on a complaint by a crew member under Section 290 and 336 of the IPC and 11(A) of the Aircraft Act.

"On noticing this violation, the crew on board alerted the captain, and the passenger was appropriately cautioned. There was no compromise on the safe operation of the said flight, and the unruly passenger was handed over to the CISF upon arrival in Bengaluru," Indigo said.