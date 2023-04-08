HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Drunk man on board Delhi-Bengaluru flight attempts to open emergency exit mid-air

A case has been registered on a complaint by a crew member under Sections 290 and 336 of the IPC and 11(A) of the Aircraft Act

April 08, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - BENGALURU

PTI
A passenger travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru on an Indigo flight was arrested for attempting to open the emergency exit mid-air on Saturday.

A passenger travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru on an Indigo flight was arrested for attempting to open the emergency exit mid-air on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

A 30-year-old passenger from Kanpur, who was travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru on an Indigo flight, has been arrested for attempting to open the emergency exit mid-air, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Pratheek, was travelling by flight number 6E-308 on Friday. He was in an inebriated state and was seated in 18F, a police officer said.

"The drunk passenger tried to create trouble for others seated in the plane, and attempted to open the flap of the emergency exit," the police official said.

A case was registered on a complaint by a crew member under Section 290 and 336 of the IPC and 11(A) of the Aircraft Act.

"On noticing this violation, the crew on board alerted the captain, and the passenger was appropriately cautioned. There was no compromise on the safe operation of the said flight, and the unruly passenger was handed over to the CISF upon arrival in Bengaluru," Indigo said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.