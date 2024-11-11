Drunk driving: Supreme Court to examine plea for mandatory biometric age-match checks to detect underage buyers

The Supreme Court of India on Monday (November 11, 2024) agreed to examine a plea to direct mandatory biometric age-match checks at liquor vends, bars, pubs and other watering holes across the country even as public anger is growing over fatal road accidents caused by drunk minor drivers.

A Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan decided to hear the Union Government’s response on the writ petition filed by the NGO Community Against Drunken Driving an integrated community movement working towards prevention of drunk driving tragedies and underage drinking.

Appearing for the NGO, senior advocate P.B. Suresh and advocate-on-record Vipin Nair drew attention to an accident in Mumbai when two people were killed by a drunk 17-year-old minor driving a Porsche. The call for stricter laws and more vigilance to prevent the loss of innocent lives — families travelling with children and senior citizens — from drunk rampages on the road.

Mr. Suresh urged the court to establish an effective protocol and mechanism for the enforcement of mandatory age check of underage drinking at alcohol sales points via biometric age match using government-issued identity papers.

The court’s attention was drawn to the correlation between underage drinking and criminal behaviour. The petition mentions studies, including that of the World Health Organization of early exposure to alcohol significantly increasing the risk of violent offences such as robbery, sexual assault and homicide.

“A WHO study revealed that it [alcohol consumption] increased by 38% between 2010 and 2017 from about 2.4 litre per adult to about 5.8 litre per adult. According to another study, alcohol consumption also grew by 21% during the pandemic and this would result in 8,000 additional deaths from alcohol-related liver disease, 18,700 cases of liver failure and 1,000 cases of liver cancer by 2040,” the petition noted.

“According to data collected from several de-addiction centres pan India, 1 out of every 5 patients is between the ages of 16 and 19,” it said. “The effects of underage drinking include drunk driving, aggressive behaviour, brawls, property damage, injuries, violence, and even death,” the petition rued.

The petition said that approximately 42.3% of boys in the age group of 18-25 years had their first alcoholic drink before turning 18 and 90% of them could freely procure alcohol from vendors without any age verification.

The petition highlighted the stark disparity in legal drinking age across various States in India. While Goa permitted alcohol consumption from the age of 18, Delhi maintained a higher threshold at 25 years.

“This variation extends to other States as well — Maharashtra prescribes 25 years, while Karnataka and Tamil Nadu allow drinking at 18,” Mr. Suresh and Mr. Nair argued.

Alcohol laws of India is a State subject under the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution and varied across States. “There is no unanimity,” the petition highlighted.