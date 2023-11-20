ADVERTISEMENT

Drugs, cash, liquor worth over ₹1,760 crore seized in five poll-going States: EC

November 20, 2023 02:54 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST - New Delhi

The poll panel said the seizures made since polls were announced on October 9 are more than seven times (₹239.15 crore) those made in the previous assembly elections in these states in 2018

PTI

The Election Commission said over ₹1,760 crore worth of freebies, drugs, cash, liquor and precious metals have been seized so far aimed at inducing voters in the five poll-going states. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

The Election Commission on Monday said over ₹1,760 crore worth of freebies, drugs, cash, liquor and precious metals aimed at inducing voters in the five poll-going states have been seized so far.

While assembly polls have already been held in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram, voting will take place in Rajasthan and Telangana on November 25 and November 30 respectively.

