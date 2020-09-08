Drug use charge against Kangana will be probed: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

MUMBAI

08 September 2020

Actor Shekhar Suman’s son Adhyayan has said she took drugs and also forced him to take them, says Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Tuesday that Mumbai police would probe allegations by actor Shekhar Suman’s son Adhyayan Suman that actor Kangana Ranaut took drugs.

Talking to reporters here, the Minister said Shiv Sena’s Pratap Sarnaik and Sunil Prabhu raised the issue in the Assembly on Tuesday. “I replied that she was in a relationship with Adhyayan Suman, who has said in an interview that she took drugs and also forced him to take drugs. The Mumbai police will look into all this in detail,” he said.

The development comes amid the Narcotics Control Bureau’s probe against actor Rhea Chakraborty for alleged drug use.

Mr. Sarnaik told reporters that this was not political vendetta. “The law is the same for everyone... Security is given to people who are looked upon as idols. If there are allegations of drug consumption against her and if they are false, people levelling them should be thrown into jail,” the Sena MLA said.

In the Assembly, Mr. Deshmukh termed Kangana’s comments against the Mumbai police irresponsible. Mr. Sarnaik had submitted a letter seeking action against the actor for insulting Mumbai and Maharashtra, he said.

“A girl from another State comes here to earn a livelihood and Mumbai accepts her, but she insults the Mumbai police. This is sad. What she said is irresponsible. If you insult Maharashtra, people will not tolerate it,” the NCP Minister said.

“Maharashtra belongs to the BJP too, all parties should condemn her,” Mr. Deshmukh added.

Ms. Ranaut had crossed swords with Sena MP Sanjay Raut last week when he said she should not return to Mumbai if she felt unsafe in the city.