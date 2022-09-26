Drug mafia in society making inroads among youngsters pose ‘grave situation’, acknowledges SC

Several High Court across the country have in the past taken cognisance of the shadow cast by the drug mafia on society.

Legal Correspondent NEW DELHI
September 26, 2022 15:58 IST

Photo used for representation purpose only.

The Supreme Court on September 26, 2022 acknowledged that the inroads made by drug mafia in society, especially among youngsters, pose a “grave situation’.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit roped in the Centre to be part of a suo motu hearing to address the evil.

It appointed advocate Shoeb Alam as amicus curiae in the suo motu case titled ‘In re menace of drug mafia network operating in the country’.

The Bench also directed the Registry to hand over the case records to Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to assist the court from the side of the government.

Issuing notice, the Bench ordered the suo motu case to be listed on October 14.

The suo motu case was taken up on the basis of letter from a citizen to the Supreme Court highlighting the alarming increase in drug abuse, especially among school children and youths.

In 2020, the Madras High Court had observed that drug abuse was one of the major triggers behind commission of heinous offence. The High Court highlighted the pervasive influence wielded by drug peddlers in schools, colleges and other public places.

The Kerala High Court had directed the State government to establish campus police units in educational institutions.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has been for a time hearing a case on the rampant drug problem in Punjab.

