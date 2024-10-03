ADVERTISEMENT

Drug haul kingpin is RTI cell head of Delhi Youth Congress: BJP

Published - October 03, 2024 01:14 pm IST - New Delhi

BJP spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed the Congress for its alleged links to drug dealers involved in destroying the country and sought explanation from the main opposition party

PTI

BJP spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed the Congress party for its alleged link with a drug dealer | Photo Credit: ANI

The BJP alleged on Thursday (October 3, 2024) that the kingpin arrested in the case of seizure of ₹5,600 crore in Delhi is the chairman of the RTI cell of the Delhi Youth Congress.

BJP spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed the Congress for its alleged links to drug dealers involved in destroying the country and sought explanation from the main opposition party.

He questioned if the drug money was being used by the Congress in its campaign and whether the party's relationship with the alleged kingpin Tushar Goyal extended to business as well.

“Was there an arrangement between drug dealers and the Congress that they will be given a free run in Haryana, if the party comes to power,” he asked.

Mr. Trivedi claimed that Mr. Goyal not only had pictures with senior Congress leaders like K. C. Venugopal and Deepender Singh Hooda but also had the mobile number of Mr. Hooda.

“The Hooda family should explain,” he said.

He read from Mr. Goyal's appointment letter as the head of the Delhi Youth Congress's RTI cell, claiming that it made a mention of the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

