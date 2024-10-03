GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Drug haul kingpin is RTI cell head of Delhi Youth Congress: BJP

BJP spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed the Congress for its alleged links to drug dealers involved in destroying the country and sought explanation from the main opposition party

Published - October 03, 2024 01:14 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
BJP spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed the Congress party for its alleged link with a drug dealer

BJP spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed the Congress party for its alleged link with a drug dealer | Photo Credit: ANI

The BJP alleged on Thursday (October 3, 2024) that the kingpin arrested in the case of seizure of ₹5,600 crore in Delhi is the chairman of the RTI cell of the Delhi Youth Congress.

BJP spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed the Congress for its alleged links to drug dealers involved in destroying the country and sought explanation from the main opposition party.

He questioned if the drug money was being used by the Congress in its campaign and whether the party's relationship with the alleged kingpin Tushar Goyal extended to business as well.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya hit back at Telangana Minister K. Surekha for comments on their divorce

“Was there an arrangement between drug dealers and the Congress that they will be given a free run in Haryana, if the party comes to power,” he asked.

Mr. Trivedi claimed that Mr. Goyal not only had pictures with senior Congress leaders like K. C. Venugopal and Deepender Singh Hooda but also had the mobile number of Mr. Hooda.

“The Hooda family should explain,” he said.

He read from Mr. Goyal's appointment letter as the head of the Delhi Youth Congress's RTI cell, claiming that it made a mention of the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Published - October 03, 2024 01:14 pm IST

Related Topics

India / Delhi / Indian National Congress / bjp

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.