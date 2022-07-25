15th President of India India

Droupadi Murmu to take oath as President followed by 21-gun salute

PM Narendra Modi with President-elect Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI New Delhi July 25, 2022 00:53 IST
Updated: July 25, 2022 08:36 IST

President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take oath of office of the highest constitutional post of the country on Monday followed by a 21-gun salute.

The Union Home Ministry said the ceremony will be held at the central hall of Parliament at 10:15 a.m. on Monday where Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana will administer the oath of office to her. The President will then deliver an address.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Before the ceremony, the outgoing President and the President-elect will arrive in Parliament in a ceremonial procession.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, Members of Parliament and principal civil and military officers of the government will attend the ceremony.

On the conclusion of the ceremony in the central hall of the Parliament, the President will leave for Rashtrapati Bhavan where an inter-services guard of honour will be given to her on the forecourt and courtesies will be extended to the outgoing President.

Ms. Murmu, 64, scripted history on Thursday after defeating Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha in a one-sided contest. She will become India's first tribal President.

Ms. Murmu won the election by an overwhelming margin against Mr. Sinha after receiving over 64% valid votes of MPs and MLAs, comprising the Electoral College, to succeed Ram Nath Kovind to become the country's 15th President.

Ms. Murmu got 6,76,803 votes against Mr. Sinha's 3,80,177 votes.

She will be the first President to be born after independence and is the youngest to occupy the top post. She is also the second woman to become the President.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Indian Presidential Election 2022
Read more...