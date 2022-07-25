Droupadi Murmu swearing-in ceremony live | India gets its 15th President as Murmu takes oath

President-elect Droupadi Murmu with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind prepares to leave for Parliament for her oath ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, on July 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 25, 2022 09:12 IST

Droupadi Murmu to succeed Ram Nath Kovind, to be 15th President of India

President-elect Droupadi Murmu took oath of office of the highest constitutional post of the country on Monday. The oath taking ceremony will be followed by a 21-gun salute.

The ceremony was held at the central hall of Parliament at 10:15 a.m. on Monday where Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana administered the oath of office to her. The President is now delivering an address. Before the ceremony, the outgoing President and the President-elect arrived in Parliament in a ceremonial procession.

Droupadi Murmu | The irresistible rise

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, Members of Parliament and principal civil and military officers of the government attended the ceremony.

On the conclusion of the ceremony in the central hall of the Parliament, the President will leave for Rashtrapati Bhavan where an inter-services guard of honour will be given to her on the forecourt and courtesies will be extended to the outgoing President.

Editorial | Madam President: On Droupadi Murmu’s election as India’s 15th President

Ms. Murmu, 64, scripted history on Thursday after defeating Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha in a one-sided contest. She will become India’s first tribal President.

Latest updates:

New Delhi | 10.15 a.m.

India gets its 15th President as Droupadi Murmu takes oath of office

Droupadi Murmu takes oath as the 15th President of India. The oath of office was administered by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana.

Ms. Murmu is currently delivering her first address to the nation as President. President Murmu, in her acceptance, speech says her election is an expression of trust of crores of citizens.

She mentions that she is the first president who was born after Independence.

“A girl from a modest tribal family being elected as the President reflects the strength of Indian democracy,” the President says while adding that she was the first woman from her village to attend a college.

Crediting India’s democratic values, she says she started her political journey as a local ward councillor and today she took oath as the President of India. She says her elevation is proof that the poor can dream big and they can be fulfilled

President Murmu recalls the contributions and sacrifices of freedom fighters like Subash Chandra Bose, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel among others.

She also mentions that she started her political career when India was celebrating her 50th anniversary of Indian independence and in the 75th year, she is becoming President.

Ms Murmu also congratulates the armed forces for the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

New Delhi | 9.50 a.m.

Droupadi Murmu reaches Rashtrapati Bhavan; welcomed by Ram Nath Kovind

President-elect Droupadi Murmu reached the Rashtrapati Bhavan, her home and office for the next five years, on Monday morning where she was welcomed by outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind.

Ms. Murmu will leave for Parliament House shortly, where she will be administered oath as the 15th President of India by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana at the historic Central Hall.

Ms. Murmu was welcomed by the Kovinds who offered her a bouquet.

President Kovind then escorted her to the Presidential study for a brief meeting.

New Delhi | 9.03 a.m.

President-elect Murmu pays floral tributes at Raj Ghat

President-elect Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi in Raj Ghat on Monday morning, ahead of her swearing in ceremony.

She was escorted by military and other officials. - PTI

New Delhi | 8.57 a.m.

Droupadi Murmu to become 10th successive President to take oath on July 25

Droupadi Murmu will become the 10th successive President to take oath on July 25 since 1977. She will take oath of office of the highest constitutional post of the country on Monday followed by a 21-gun salute.

She will be the first President to be born after independence and is the youngest to occupy the top post. She is also the second woman to become the President.

Records show that since 1977, successive Presidents have taken oath on July 25.

New Delhi | 8.48 a.m.

Droupadi Murmu to take oath as President followed by 21-gun salute

President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take oath of office of the highest constitutional post of the country on Monday followed by a 21-gun salute.

The Union Home Ministry said the ceremony will be held at the central hall of Parliament at 10:15 a.m. on Monday where Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana will administer the oath of office to her. The President will then deliver an address.

Before the ceremony, the outgoing President and the President-elect will arrive in Parliament in a ceremonial procession.

Ms. Murmu, 64, scripted history on Thursday after defeating Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha in a one-sided contest. She will become India’s first tribal President.

Ms. Murmu won the election by an overwhelming margin against Mr. Sinha after receiving over 64% valid votes of MPs and MLAs, comprising the Electoral College, to succeed Ram Nath Kovind to become the country’s 15th President.

Ms. Murmu got 6,76,803 votes against Mr. Sinha’s 3,80,177 votes.

She will be the first President to be born after independence and is the youngest to occupy the top post. She is also the second woman to become the President.