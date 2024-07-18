GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Drop Sabka Saath slogan as Muslims did not vote for BJP, says Suvendu

The remarks by the Leader of Opposition triggered a controversy with senior party leaders including trying a course correction

Published - July 18, 2024 06:10 am IST - Kolkata

The Hindu Bureau
Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. File photo

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Claiming that Muslims of West Bengal did not vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Wednesday stirred a hornets’ nest by calling for putting an end to the BJP’s slogan of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.

“Stop Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas . No need for minority morcha [of the BJP],” the party leader said at an event to take stock of its performance in the Lok Sabha election.

The remarks have triggered a controversy with senior party leaders including BJP State president Sukanta Majumdar trying a course correction.

The slogan Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas was coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014. In the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, the BJP won only 12 seats in West Bengal, whereas the Trinamool Congress bagged 29. The BJP’s performance was considered a setback as the party had won 18 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 election. The party’s vote share stood around 38%, whereas Trinamool secured about 46%.

Speaking to presspersons, the Leader of the Opposition said only Hindus had voted for the BJP in the Lok Sabha election, and alleged that local imams and muezzins had threatened Muslims against voting for the BJP candidates.

“In the 2021 Assembly elections, 91% Muslims voted for Mamata Banerjee and in 2024, 95% Muslims voted for Trinamool,” the Nandigram MLA said.

The State BJP leadership held a press conference to clarify his remarks.

“The BJP does not indulge in any politics over any particular community. We are for the welfare of all 140 crore Indians,” State BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said. The BJP wants the support of “nationalist Muslims” and it does not matter if they do not vote for the party.

Mr. Adhikari was also quick to clarify his remarks saying that comments reflected a political reality and were not aimed at the government schemes under Mr. Modi.

