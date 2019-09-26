Drones used for cross-border arms infiltration in Punjab a national security issue, says Randhawa

Punjab Jail (Prison) Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Thursday said that the recent incident of drones being used to send arms and ammunitions from across the border by Pakistan into India’s territory has put a question mark over national security. Mr. Randhawa said the Central government needs to look into the matter seriously.

“The incident of supplying ammunition through drones is a serious matter. It has put a question mark on national security and intelligence agencies. The entire border is under the control of the Government of India, where the Border Security Force (BSF) has been deployed. Punjab has always been a soft target for Pakistan as it [Pakistan] shares a long stretch of border with the State. Not just for Punjab, the threat perception of terror activities stands there for the entire country in the backdrop of such incidents,” Mr. Randhawa told reporters.

‘Additional attention’

Mr. Randhawa said that the Centre must pay additional attention towards Punjab’s security issues.

“Punjab Police has been performing its duty to control terrorism but the Centre needs to do more on the security front. We have already written to the Union Home Minister, and soon, Chief Minister Amaridner Singh will also meet the Prime Minister and raise this issue,” he added.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had earlier urged Union Home Minister Amot Shah to tackle the problem at the earliest, pointing out that the incident showed a new and serious dimension to “Pakistan’s sinister designs in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370”.