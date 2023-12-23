Drone strike hits ship off India’s coast: maritime agencies

December 23, 2023 03:25 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST - Dubai

A drone strike damaged a merchant ship in the Indian Ocean on December 23 but caused no casualties, two maritime agencies said, with one reporting the vessel was linked to Israel.

The unclaimed attack off the coast of Veraval (Gujarat) caused a fire on board, according to the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations and maritime security firm Ambrey, which said the “Liberia-flagged chemical/products tanker... was Israel-affiliated.”

“Some structural damage was also reported and some water was taken onboard. The vessel was Israel-affiliated. She had last called Saudi Arabia and was destined for India at the time,” the firm said on its website.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said the Indian navy was responding. The navy did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(With inputs from Reuters)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT