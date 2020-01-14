National

Drone spotted in Punjab; BSF opens fire

more-in

The drone was sighted in Tendiwala village near the Shameke border post

Border Security Force personnel spotted a drone along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district and opened fire to bring it down, officials said on Tuesday.

The drone was sighted in Tendiwala village near the Shameke border post on Monday night, they said.

The drone was spotted twice following which BSF personnel from the 136th Battalion opened fire at it to bring it down, the officials said here.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
armed conflict
India-Pakistan
national security
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 14, 2020 12:40:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/drone-spotted-in-punjab-bsf-opens-fire/article30565119.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY