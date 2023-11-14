HamberMenu
Drone recovered near International Border in Punjab's Ferozepur

November 14, 2023 10:53 am | Updated 10:54 am IST - Chandigarh

PTI
A file picture of a quadcopter drone recovered by Border Security Force and Punjab Police from a farming field in Amritsar, Punjab.

A file picture of a quadcopter drone recovered by Border Security Force and Punjab Police from a farming field in Amritsar, Punjab. | Photo Credit: ANI

A drone was recovered from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Ferozepur district, a BSF official said on November 14.

Also read: Two China-made drones recovered near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Border Security Force (BSF) troops intercepted the drone, which was coming from the Pakistan side, by opening fire at it.

During a search operation, the BSF personnel recovered the China-made quadcopter from the field near village Tindi Wala in Ferozepur.

