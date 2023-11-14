Drone recovered near International Border in Punjab's Ferozepur

November 14, 2023 10:53 am | Updated 10:54 am IST - Chandigarh

A drone was recovered from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Ferozepur district, a BSF official said on November 14.

Border Security Force (BSF) troops intercepted the drone, which was coming from the Pakistan side, by opening fire at it.

During a search operation, the BSF personnel recovered the China-made quadcopter from the field near village Tindi Wala in Ferozepur.