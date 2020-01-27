National

Drone-like object shot down along International Border in Jammu

We are investigating it: BSF official

The Border Security Force on Monday night shot down a Pakistani drone along the International Border in Jammu, officials said. The drone was in a forward post in Arnia belt here, they said.

IG BSF, Jammu Frontier, N.S. Jamwal told PTI that it was a drone-like flying object without a camera. “We are investigating it,” he added.

