National

Watch | Drone census deadline today

more-in

A video on the Ministry of Civil Aviation opening its first-ever drone census in India

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has opened the first-ever drone census in India. The scheme ‘Voluntary Disclosure of non-compliant Drones Flying in India’ is open till January 31, 5 p.m. Owners should register remotely-controlled unmanned flying objects on the Digital Sky portal. This includes models, prototypes, toys, RC aircraft, autonomous or remotely-piloted aircraft systems. After January 31, all drone operators must have a unique identification number and an Unmanned Aircraft Operator Permit. The documents required include: passport, utility bills or bank statement and proof of educational qualification. Drones without a valid Ownership Acknowledgement Number and Drone Acknowledgement Number shall invite penal action and will be confiscated. Punishment includes prison sentence of up to two years or a fine of ₹10 lakh. No proof of purchase is being sought but all registrations after February 1 will have to be accompanied by an invoice. After January 31, only authorised retailers will be allowed to sell drones after uploading buyers’ KYC and sale invoice.

 

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Videos News Multimedia National
Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | Jan 31, 2020 12:35:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/drone-census-deadline-today/article30700072.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY