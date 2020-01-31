Watch | Drone census deadline today

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has opened the first-ever drone census in India. The scheme ‘Voluntary Disclosure of non-compliant Drones Flying in India’ is open till January 31, 5 p.m. Owners should register remotely-controlled unmanned flying objects on the Digital Sky portal. This includes models, prototypes, toys, RC aircraft, autonomous or remotely-piloted aircraft systems. After January 31, all drone operators must have a unique identification number and an Unmanned Aircraft Operator Permit. The documents required include: passport, utility bills or bank statement and proof of educational qualification. Drones without a valid Ownership Acknowledgement Number and Drone Acknowledgement Number shall invite penal action and will be confiscated. Punishment includes prison sentence of up to two years or a fine of ₹10 lakh. No proof of purchase is being sought but all registrations after February 1 will have to be accompanied by an invoice. After January 31, only authorised retailers will be allowed to sell drones after uploading buyers’ KYC and sale invoice.