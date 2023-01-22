Drone carrying heroin shot near India-Pak border in Punjab's Amritsar, 2 held

January 22, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

In a joint operation by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police, a drone carrying drugs was shot down near the India-Pakistan international border in Amritsar on Sunday, officials said.

The unmanned aerial vehicle transporting five kgs of heroin, was struck down in Kakkar village, the police said.

"In a major breakthrough, Amritsar police, in a joint operation with BSF, have recovered a 6 wing drone after firing and bringing it down & seized 5 Kg heroin from village Kakkar, which is 2 Km from International border with Pakistan,” Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet.

He said two people had also been arrested. A total of 12 rounds from an AK-47 were fired towards the direction of the drone.

“The drone found is assembled, with parts manufactured in the USA and China,” the DCP said.

ADVERTISEMENT