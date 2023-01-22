HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Drone carrying heroin shot near India-Pak border in Punjab's Amritsar, 2 held

The unmanned aerial vehicle transporting five kgs of the drug, was struck down in Kakkar village

January 22, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

PTI
A combination of pictures shows a six-wing drone that was shot down by Police personnel near the India-Pakistan International border and seized 5 kg of heroin during the search operation leading to the arrest of two persons in connection with it, in Amritsar on Sunday.

A combination of pictures shows a six-wing drone that was shot down by Police personnel near the India-Pakistan International border and seized 5 kg of heroin during the search operation leading to the arrest of two persons in connection with it, in Amritsar on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI

In a joint operation by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police, a drone carrying drugs was shot down near the India-Pakistan international border in Amritsar on Sunday, officials said.

The unmanned aerial vehicle transporting five kgs of heroin, was struck down in Kakkar village, the police said.

"In a major breakthrough, Amritsar police, in a joint operation with BSF, have recovered a 6 wing drone after firing and bringing it down & seized 5 Kg heroin from village Kakkar, which is 2 Km from International border with Pakistan,” Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet.

He said two people had also been arrested. A total of 12 rounds from an AK-47 were fired towards the direction of the drone.

“The drone found is assembled, with parts manufactured in the USA and China,” the DCP said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Punjab

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.