Driving License, Registration Certificate to be available online

Driving License and Certificate of Registration for vehicles can now be sought online, without the need to visit an RTO, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has announced.

These are among a total of 18 new services that will be made available online with Aadhaar-based verification.

The major services that are available online include application for a Learner’s Licence, renewal of Driving Licence, duplicate licence application, address change in Driving Licence and Certificate of Registration, issuing of an International Driving Permit, the surrender of a class of vehicle from the licence, application for temporary registration of a motor vehicle, and application for the registration of a motor vehicle with a fully built body.

The other services available online are duplicate registration certificate, grant of an NOC for the registration certificate, notice of transfer of ownership of a motor vehicle, application for transfer of ownership of the motor vehicle, intimation of change of address in the registration certificate, application for registration for driver training from an accredited driver training centre, application for registration of a motor vehicle of a diplomatic officer, application for assignment of a fresh registration mark of the motor vehicle for a diplomatic officer, endorsement of a hire-purchase agreement, and termination of a hire-purchase agreement.

The Ministry said on Twitter that the move will “reduce the compliance burden on citizens, helping them to avail the services in a hassle free manner,” as well as reduce crowding at Regional Transport Offices.

Airbags mandatory

The government has made it mandatory for car manufacturers to provide airbags for the front passenger seat from April 1, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on Friday.

The April 1 timeline will be applicable for new models, whereas in existing models, manufacturers will have to provide airbags by August 31,2021.