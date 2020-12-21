DRI, sister agencies took part in 11 global operations in 2019-20

NEW DELHI

21 December 2020 03:03 IST

The operations were against smuggling of wildlife, antiques, drugs, narcotic substances and currency

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and its sister agencies participated in 11 international operations, during which 18 significant seizures of banned articles were made in 2019-20.

Under the aegis of the World Customs Organisation, the agency took part in the operations against the smuggling of wildlife, hazardous wastes, ozone-depleting substances, antiques, drugs, narcotic and psychotropic substances and currency.

The DRI also steered Operation Sesha-III in November-December last year, against the smuggling of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora-listed species of timber, which was the first ever global Customs enforcement operation sponsored by India.

Red sanders seized

In all, 98.66 tonnes of red sanders — being smuggled out to Malaysia from Krishnapatnam Port — was seized on December 15. Investigations revealed that another consignment had already sailed to Malaysia. Immediate sharing of intelligence also resulted in the seizure 15.2 metric tonnes of red sanders by the Royal Malaysian Customs, said the DRI in its 2019-20 report.

“A total of eight timber species were reported to be intercepted by participating members. Red sanders seizures were reported in 10 cases in which 107.58 tonnes were seized,” the agency said, adding that the smugglers were found to be using intermediate destinations such as the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Malaysia or Singapore, according to shipment documents.

In coordination with the U.S. authorities of the Food and Drug Administration, Office of the Criminal Investigation, and the Customs and Border Protection, the agency in the first week of January carried out “Operation Broadsword” against trafficking of controlled/banned narcotic and psychoactive substances via postal route.

Under Operation Thunderball, 380 birds of foreign origin were rescued in Mumbai, 834 star tortoises in Kolkata and 590 star tortoises rescued in Chennai. As part of Operation Tentacle, more than 2.15 lakh U.S. dollars, 2.75 lakh Canadian dollars and ₹32 lakh were seized at Kolkata airport, while 4.49 lakh U.S. dollars were seized at Delhi airport.

Operation Ice Break led to the seizure of 16.51 kg of methamphetamine and a large number of Tramadol, Zolpidem and Alprazolam pills were found during Operation Broadsword.

India participated in six other operations: Mekong Dragon Asia-Pacific (against drug trafficking), Green Earth (trans-boundary movement of waste), DEMETER-V (trans-boundary movement of waste), ATHENA II (against trafficking of antiques), Lynx (against illicit tobacco trade) and Jubilarian (against misuse of temporary import rules).