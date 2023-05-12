ADVERTISEMENT

DRI seizes drug consignment worth ₹38.36 crore at Attari check-point

May 12, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Acting on a tip-off, the agency officials intercepted the consignment consisting 4,000 pieces of brooms kept in 40 bags.

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 5.48 kg of heroin, worth about ₹38.36 crore in the international market, at the Integrated Check Point in Amritsar’s Attari. The drugs had been concealed in a consignment of “Afghan” brooms being brought from Pakistan.

Acting on a tip-off, the agency officials intercepted the consignment consisting 4,000 pieces of brooms kept in 40 bags. On examination, they found that heroin was stuffed in 442 hollow bamboo pieces in three bags. The ends of such sticks were artificially sealed and they were placed inside the brooms to evade detection.

The cargo consignment had been imported by an Afghan national using fake identification papers, in connivance with his Indian wife. “The said Afghan national was out on bail granted in an earlier Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act case booked by the Delhi Police in 2018. Both, the Afghan national and his wife were arrested,” said an official.

