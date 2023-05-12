HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DRI seizes drug consignment worth ₹38.36 crore at Attari check-point

Acting on a tip-off, the agency officials intercepted the consignment consisting 4,000 pieces of brooms kept in 40 bags.

May 12, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 5.48 kg of heroin, worth about ₹38.36 crore in the international market, at the Integrated Check Point in Amritsar’s Attari. The drugs had been concealed in a consignment of “Afghan” brooms being brought from Pakistan.

Acting on a tip-off, the agency officials intercepted the consignment consisting 4,000 pieces of brooms kept in 40 bags. On examination, they found that heroin was stuffed in 442 hollow bamboo pieces in three bags. The ends of such sticks were artificially sealed and they were placed inside the brooms to evade detection.

The cargo consignment had been imported by an Afghan national using fake identification papers, in connivance with his Indian wife. “The said Afghan national was out on bail granted in an earlier Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act case booked by the Delhi Police in 2018. Both, the Afghan national and his wife were arrested,” said an official.

Related Topics

narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.