DRI seizes 43.12 kg smuggled gold in Imphal

Photo: dri.nic.in

NEW DELHI

17 June 2021 22:36 IST

260 biscuits concealed in three specially built cavities.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized 43.12 kg gold worth about ₹20.95 crore in Imphal. Two persons have been arrested and a transport vehicle seized.

The DRI sleuths intercepted the vehicle and a thorough search led to the seizure of 260 gold biscuits concealed in three specially built cavities.

“The detection of these secret cavities, skilfully embedded in the interiors, indicates their usage for trafficking high-value contraband in the past as well,” said the agency.

Advertising

Advertising

The DRI said despite the restrictions imposed on movement due to the pandemic, gold smuggling continued unabated. “The organised smuggling syndicates have continued to push their nefarious activities taking advantage of the prevailing conditions,” it said.

In the past three months, the Guwahati zonal unit of the DRI has seized 66.97 kg gold worth ₹32.94 crore, originating from the highly sensitive Manipur sector of the Indo-Myanmar border. This month, 55.02 kg gold has been seized.