DRI seizes 300 kg of heroin from containers at port in Navi Mumbai

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Friday seized about 300 kg of heroin from some containers at the Nhava Sheva Port in Navi Mumbai. A hunt has been launched for the intended recipients.

Preliminary DRI findings have suggested that the containers had originated from Bandar Abbas port in Iran. The contraband was being smuggled in the garb of a talcum powder consignment.

In August last year, the DRI had seized 191 kg of heroin at the same port and arrested Suresh Bhatia, Mohammed Nauman and Mahendra Nigam, apart from two Customs house agents, Meenanath Bodake and Kondibhau Gunjal, for their alleged involvement.

That consignment, suspected to have originated from Pakistan’s Gwadar, had been routed through Chabahar in Iran. The cargo was declared as an Ayurvedic product, mulethi (licorice), and the drugs were concealed in plastic pipes painted to resemble bamboos. It had been booked under a fictitious name, Ghulam Mohiuddin, shown as a resident of Kandahar in Afghanistan.

The importer company was declared as Sarvim Exports, located at Derawal Nagar in Delhi, which was allegedly owned by Bhatia.

It is alleged that Bhatia and Nauman were part of a syndicate that had already brought in three other consignments in the same manner. They joined hands when they were lodged in Tihar Jail. While Bhatia was serving sentence for crimes under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Nauman was in jail in a fraud case.

In the prison, they also met Nigam and later hired his godown to store the consignments, as alleged.