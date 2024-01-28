Dreaming big

January 28, 2024 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST

Realising a dream can be one of the best moments in life. It is like leafing through all the years of existence, experiencing and living until one day, a realisation strikes the heart.

The sheer excitement surging through the nerves lends enough bravery to pursue a dream. They say bigger the dreams, the bigger the sacrifices to achieve them. One doesn’t exactly grasp the weight of it until it’s time to get down to row the boat. In the vast, endless sea of life, one is sure to wonder, if it’s worth bearing such a burden when there is no surety of ever reaching that island. Why bother, carrying the load of self-doubt, anxiety, harsh rejections and countless failures? If all the courage and devotion drawn to that cause alone couldn’t award one with sweet fruit of success, what’s the point then?

Today’s society is merciless and solely knows the language of money. As a person starts to get older, he starts to get bonded with ever-rising demands and high expectations from family and people all around. With all those thick and tangled threads, no longer he has the liberty to entertain such desires and there is only so much one could run. Alas, a dream is not meant to be forgotten in a snap of fingers. With nothing to do, it starts to huddle itself into some corner of the mind, destined to be erased with time. The more a person starts to walk away, the more that dream begins to melt and bleed red into the being, filling the heart. In the end, the same heart, that was buzzing with excitement, becomes too heavy for the body to just simply live on.

They say it’s better to try and fail than to regret and wail. Life seems to stretch on forever but slips by quickly. The burden of a dream may be unendurable but the burden of regrets and wishes left suffocated is more so. So, every person, at least once, should have the courage to take up the burden of their dreams. No matter how ridiculous and insignificant it may seem to others, if one truly believes in them, that weight may not feel so dreadful after all. After all, it is the prospect of a dream, coming true that makes carrying its burden worth after all.

aisna.pradhan@gmail.com