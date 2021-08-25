DRDO’s advanced chaff technology provides passive jamming against infra-red, radar threats

A view of the newly developed Advanced Chaff Technology to safeguard fighter aircraft of Indian Air Force against hostile radar threats, by DRDO's Defence Laboratory in Jodhpur.

The DRDO on August 25 said its latest advanced chaff technology to safeguard IAF’s fighter jets provides passive jamming against infra-red and radar threats.

In collaboration with the Pune-based facility of the DRDO, the Defence Laboratory in Jodhpur has developed the advanced chaff material and chaff cartridge.

At a press conference, Director of Defence Lab in Jodhpur Ravindra Kumar said chaff is a critical defence technology used to protect fighter aircraft from hostile radar threats.

“In today’s electronic warfare, survivability of fighter aircraft is of prime concern because of advancement in modern radar threats. To ensure survivability of aircraft, Counter Measure Dispensing System (CMDS) is used which provides passive jamming against Infra-Red and radar threats,” Mr. Kumar said.

He said the importance of this technology lies in the fact that very less quantity of chaff material deployed in the air acts as a decoy to deflect enemy's missiles for ensuring safety of the fighter aircraft.

Mr. Kumar said the technology has been given to the industry for production in large quantities to meet the annual rolling requirement of the Indian Air Force.

Earlier, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had lauded the DRDO, IAF and the industry for indigenous development of this critical technology, terming it as one more step of DRDO towards ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ in strategic defence technologies.

Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy had also congratulated the teams associated with the successful development of this advanced technology aimed at strengthening the Indian Air Force.

