DRDO’s 500-bed COVID facility to start functioning from Monday

NEW DELHI

18 April 2021 17:01 IST

A medical team from the Directorate General Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) has arrived in Delhi and will look after the facility

A 500 bed COVID-19 facility being set up by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DDRO) near the airport in New Delhi will start accepting patients by Monday.

“The 1000 bed facility which was set up near airport (last year) was wound up in February 1st week. Now again 500 bed facility is being set up at same place. By Monday it should start taking patients. 250 beds will be ready by Monday. Remaining in another few days,” said Dr. Narendra Kumar Arya, spokesperson of DRDO.

A medical team from the Directorate General Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) has arrived in Delhi and will look after the facility. Major General S.S. Bhatia will be commanding the facility and the team will also be two doctors from Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

For admission into the facility, a Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT PCR) COVID positive report and Aadhar card would be necessary.

Explaining about the facility, Dr. Arya said there would be no charges at the facility. All beds will be with oxygen and a large number of ventilators have also been provisioned. The facility has basic testing facilities and air-conditioning as per World Health Organisation (WHO) standards.

If there is any neuro or cardiac case, then the patient will be referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Dr. Arya said adding, “Facilities are same as last time with some improvements.”