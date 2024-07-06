DRDO unveils indigenous light tank Zorawar

The prototype of the country’s indigenous light tank Zorawar is ready and will soon be subjected to extensive trials, Defence officials said. The tank was unveiled on July 6. It was jointly developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) along with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) as the lead integrator. The tank is currently powered by a Cummins engine and DRDO has taken up a project to develop a new engine domestically, officials said.

“It has been developed from the drawing board within shortest possible time and capable of operation in the most challenging environment on the earth, i.e. extreme weather and extreme height with minimal logistic support in high altitude area along the northern border of India,” a Defence official said. First prototype is ready after factory acceptance. Shortly, it will be subjected to internal trials in the field area and thereafter handed over to the users for trials, the source stated.

As part of developmental trials, over the next six months, the tank will be tested in various conditions including summer, winter and high altitude, another source said. “The tank is planned to be handed over to the Army for user trials by August 2025.”

Engine issues

Initially, a German engine was identified as the best suitable to power the light tank. However, its procurement got delayed due to export clearances from Germany. While German Government did approve it, officials said it was too late and was delaying the project. So, the tank was developed with an engine powered by Cummins and the company has also agreed to assemble the engine in India, one of the sources cited above said.

Meanwhile, DRDO has taken up a project to develop a new power pack for the light tank as a new 1400 HP engine is also under development for the Arjun Mk1A main battle tank, sources added.

In April 2021, the Army had issued a Request For Information (RFI) for the procurement of 350 light tanks weighing less than 25 tonnes in a phased manner, along with performance-based logistics, niche technologies, engineering support package, and other maintenance and training requirements.

Following this, DRDO and L&T teamed up to develop a light tank indigenously along with many Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises who have been roped in for various sub-system development to encourage Indigenous development of Defence weapon platform through industry.

At the height of the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh, following the confrontation on the Kailash range on the south bank of Pangong Tso in August 2020, India and China had deployed tanks on the mountain peaks which were subsequently pulled back as part of the disengagement from both banks of the lake. As reported by The Hindu earlier, since 2020 China has deployed the third-generation modern light tank ZTQ 15 (Type 15), latest ZTL-11 wheeled Armoured Personnel Carriers and the CSK series of assault vehicles along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.

It was during the standoff that the Army felt the need for a light tank to operate at 15,000 feet for easy deployment and manoeuvrability, though it initially denied any such need.

Light weight, weighing maximum 25 tonnes, is a key requirement of the light tank which ensures it can be transported by air. Officials said the tank will be able to fire at high angles of elevation and perform the role of limited artillery and is an agile weapon platform thus providing enhanced tactical and operational mobility. “It is a versatile platform built in a modular fashion to accommodate upgrades in future,” one official on the know added.